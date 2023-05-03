(PRNewsfoto/Emergency Nurses Association)

 Emergency Nurses Association

ENA, ACEP members tell of their first-hand experiences and how new legislation can help

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, leaders and members from the Emergency Nurses Association and the American College of Emergency Physicians joined forces on Capitol Hill to call for action to mitigate workplace violence against health care workers and increase mental health care resources for patients.


