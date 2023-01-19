Beard Papa's logo (PRNewsfoto/Beard Papa's)

The popular Japanese chain is expanding to Spokane Valley area to serve locals.

SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world-famous fresh and natural cream puffs chain, Beard Papa's, is opening its latest store in Spokane, Washington. With its Japanese origins and cult following, the dessert destination is set to officially open Saturday, January 28th, 2023 at 10 am.


