Members of the world pulmonary hypertension community will come together May 5 to raise awareness, support one another and advocate for PH.

WASHINGTON, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Pulmonary Hypertension Association (PHA) joins more than 80 organizations around the world on Friday, May 5, to recognize World PH Day. World PH Day spotlights the global impact of pulmonary hypertension (PH), a rare, complex, life-threatening disease. PH has no cure and affects more than 75 million adults and children of all ethnicities globally. PH, or high blood pressure in the lungs, causes symptoms that include shortness of breath, fatigue and chest pain.


