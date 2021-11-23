World Vision Announces $1 Million Donor Match On Giving Tuesday To Support Vital Humanitarian Work Around The Globe By World Vision U.S. Nov 23, 2021 Nov 23, 2021 Updated 44 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Vision, one of the world's largest humanitarian organizations fighting to end poverty, hunger and injustice, today unveiled a matching gift program by which all donations made to the World Vision Fund on Giving Tuesday, November 30, will be matched up to $1 million. The program will advance the Christian humanitarian organization's ability to serve its vital mission to empower kids and families to create change that lasts.This year, World Vision has worked in the U.S. and around the world to support families transitioning out of the pandemic and rebuilding in the wake of natural disasters and conflict. Donors wishing to help World Vision meet the match goal can give directly, or through the 2021 World Vision Gift Catalog, by purchasing any of the eight gifts in the "Celebrity-Designed Artisan-Made" collection. The gifts are handcrafted by fair-trade artisans in countries like India, Vietnam and Tanzania, who receive fair wages, a safe place to work, business training and opportunities to build long-term economic development in their communities."The impact of COVID-19 on the world's poorest families continues to be deadly and long-lasting, with many struggling to meet basic needs this Christmas season," said World Vision CEO and President Edgar Sandoval. "We saw historic levels of generosity on Giving Tuesday in 2020. We're excited to once again leverage the power of our supporters on November 30 to maximize their generous donations for expanding our programs and helping more people than ever before." Donors can also give gifts in a loved one's name to honor them. A personalized card describing the gift and its impact can be sent to the loved one. To order from the World Vision Gift Catalog, visit www.worldvision.org, or call 1-855-WV-GIFTS (1-855-984-4387). About World Vision World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children, families and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice. World Vision serves all people regardless of religion, race, ethnicity or gender. For more information, please visit www.worldvision.org or follow on Twitter @WorldVisionUSA. View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-vision-announces-1-million-donor-match-on-giving-tuesday-to-support-vital-humanitarian-work-around-the-globe-301430426.htmlSOURCE World Vision U.S. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesWoman found dead in Easton identifiedCoroner's report released for Seattle Deputy Fire Chief found near CliffdellMan at center of 'Hunting Bigfoot' to attend Ellensburg showingEllensburg Downtown Association hires new marketing and events coordinatorEllensburg Night Market sparks a shopping interest downtown on Wednesday nightsNov. 19 blotter: Women singing in their carNov. 18 blotter: Herd of elk on roadLetter: City's preventive measures are destroying vehiclesSame school, new building: Lincoln students at home at Ida Nason AronicaArt community gives Donald O'Connor an Ellensburg sendoff Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter