SEATTLE, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an unprecedented effort to feed America's most vulnerable families during the coronavirus pandemic, World Vision said it will activate its widespread network of existing partners to distribute food and supply kits.
From 13 strategic locations across the country in major cities including New York City, Seattle, Dallas and Chicago, World Vision is working through church partners and school districts to reach 650,000 vulnerable people with Family Emergency Kits. Each kit provides a week's worth of food for a family of five, hygiene and protective items, educational supplies and resources for kids, and other essentials.
"We know that school closures means limited or no access to food for a lot of families, and we want to do all we can to help in this time of need," said Edgar Sandoval, Sr., President of World Vision U.S. "It's a unique time because we are seeing the impact of the crisis right in our own backyard – affecting our neighbors, schools, and churches. We want to bring hope like never before, trusting in God, uniting in prayer, and moving swiftly to help those who are the most vulnerable here in the U.S. and around the world."
World Vision is one of the largest Christian humanitarian organizations in the world serving vulnerable children and families in more than 100 countries.
In its warehouses around the U.S., World Vision receives corporate donations of new, top-quality goods made available to local community partners for distribution. Goods that are distributed include building materials, school supplies, personal care items, and clothing to over 4 million people in low-income communities annually. World Vision also uses the supplies to donate to communities during natural disasters.
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, World Vision has already been providing high-demand hygiene supplies such as disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer to school and church partners. And World Vision has supplied masks and other personal protective equipment to local hospitals.
World Vision is also providing resources and support to parents during the coronavirus emergency. Its Ignite schools program launched a video series to enable students to learn from World Vision experts lessons that help them understand the world's most pressing humanitarian issues such as health, gender, and sanitation.
Globally, after initially responding in China when the outbreak first began, World Vision recently launched a 17-country response to the coronavirus pandemic where teams on the ground are supporting vulnerable children and their communities by promoting prevention behaviors, offering essential health advice and psychosocial support, and engaging government health authorities.
About World Vision:
World Vision is a Christian humanitarian organization dedicated to working with children, families, and their communities worldwide to reach their full potential by tackling the causes of poverty and injustice. World Vision serves all people, regardless of religion, race, ethnicity, or gender. For more information, please visit https://www.worldvision.org/about-us/media-center or follow us on Twitter @WorldVisionUSA.