Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The diverse slate of stars, led by actress and author Patricia Heaton, are helping spread joy this Christmas with unique gifts that change lives in the 100 countries where World Vision works

SEATTLE, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A star-studded group of actors, authors, comedians and singers announce their support this holiday season for World Vision's work around the globe responding to life-saving needs in the wake of disasters and conflict, like the Ukraine Crisis, and helping empower communities to lift themselves out of poverty.


Tags