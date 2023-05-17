Support Local Journalism


Proof-of-concept mining haul truck performs to all testing benchmarks, proving itself as a viable zero emission alternative to diesel

LONDON and SEATTLE, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's largest zero-emission haul truck, designed and built by First Mode in partnership with Anglo American, has successfully completed its mission to demonstrate the potential of zero emission haulage after one full year of operational trials. The proof-of-concept mining truck is a critical technology in heavy industry's efforts to reduce its reliance on diesel and other fossil fuels.


