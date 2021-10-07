WTIA Hosts Inaugural Nationwide DEI Summit and Awards on November 4, 2021 By Washington Technology Industry Association Oct 7, 2021 Oct 7, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email WTIA (PRNewsFoto/Washington Technology Industry..) By Washington Technology Industry Association Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WTIA, a consortium that includes a not-for-profit member trade association, a not-for-profit tech apprenticeship intermediary (Apprenti), and a for profit corporation providing business services (HRBI)today announced that on November 4th the organization will host its first DEI Summit, commemorating the first year of WTIA's intentional and focused efforts to eradicate systems of inequities in the tech sector. The event also marks the launch of WTIA's DEI Awards, which will recognize and honor outstanding progress toward achieving diversity, equity and inclusion wins for employees, clients and stakeholders.What: Three panels will run concurrently during the event, focused on:Diversity Recruitment and HiringRetention and Advancement of Diverse EmployeesOrganizational DevelopmentWho:Keynote Speaker: Pamela Newkirk, Ph.D., author of the best-selling book Diversity Inc: The Failed Promise of a Billion-Dollar Industry. Dr. Newkirk will discuss her research findings in the DEI space, as well as actionable steps toward diversity management and leadership that create meaningful change.Other panelists will feature perspectives, experiences, and best practices of industry experts about advancing diversity recruitment and retention and creating more inclusive and equitable organizational cultures.Where: This is a virtual event. To register, please visit: https://bit.ly/3lf8d4e.When: November 4, 2021 from 10 am - 2 pm PT.Why: We are living in a time of increased awareness and accountability to racial justice. It is crucial that we commemorate key successes, acknowledge challenges, and continue to educate ourselves and our teams on implicit bias, cultural awareness and anti-racism in the workplace. DEI Awards:To nominate an organization for the DEI Awards, please visit: https://bit.ly/3ldD4OD.Nominations close October 13.About WTIAThe Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA) is a consortium that includes a not-for-profit member trade association, a not-for-profit tech apprenticeship intermediary (Apprenti), and a for profit corporation providing business services (HRBI). The organization's mission is to foster a robust, equity-centered technology sector that empowers thriving communities. We recruit technology companies and allies that view diversity as a competitive advantage, value collaboration as essential to sustainable growth, and fully embrace the opportunity to partner with and empower the communities in which we operate. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wtia-hosts-inaugural-nationwide-dei-summit-and-awards-on-november-4-2021-301395143.htmlSOURCE Washington Technology Industry Association 