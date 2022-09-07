WTIA (PRNewsFoto/Washington Technology Industry..)

 By Washington Technology Industry Association

Fukai's 20-Plus Years of Experience to Guide WTIA Member Companies Through Dynamic Policy Landscape

SEATTLE, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Technology Industry Association (WTIA), a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering a robust, equity-centered technology sector that empowers thriving communities, today announced the appointment of Kelly Fukai as the Vice President of Government and Community Affairs. A seasoned professional with more than 20 years of experience, Fukai is the member trade organization's leading subject matter expert on policy formation and will oversee all aspects of government and community affairs.

