WASHINGTON and PUNTA DEL ESTE, Uruguay, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Seven-Time Formula 1 World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton's Extreme E team, X44 Vida Carbon Racing, announced a new partnership with clean tech developer and low-carbon fuels leader, Alder Fuels. The two clean energy pioneers have teamed up to promote the next frontier of sustainable fuels to the world at this year's season two finale in Uruguay, the Energy X Prix.

X44 Vida Carbon Racing was first attracted to Extreme E by the series' commitment to showcasing the possibilities of electric vehicles while exploring innovative ways to reduce the carbon footprint of running a global sport. With an estimated 30 percent of the planet's CO2 emissions coming from transport, the challenge of how sustainable sports can move around the globe is a significant one. This partnership with Alder Fuels, a company that is working to address the global challenge head on, is an exciting development in the journey of X44 Vida Carbon Racing that aligns the values of team and partner in a truly authentic way.


