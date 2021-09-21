X4i.org Tech Directory Showcases 1,500 Solutions in $2.9T U.S. Social Impact Market By X4Impact Sep 21, 2021 Sep 21, 2021 Updated 34 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email x4i.org features over 1,500 tech solutions available for nonprofits and social impact organizations By X4Impact Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save KIRKLAND, Wash., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- X4Impact, the market intelligence platform for social innovation, celebrates a milestone with 1,500 technology products and services in their online directory on their 1-year anniversary. This announcement takes place during the 76th UN General Assembly and in support of the Act4SDGs Campaign. X4Impact's technology directory, combined with a rich set of research tools from 500 million data points, aims to improve efficiency and maximize impact in the US nonprofit sector.X4Impact now has the most extensive collection of social tech solutions in one place for easy discovery by nonprofit organizations in need of digital transformation and mission-critical tech tools. It also provides a role for funders, including private capital investors and philanthropic donors interested in supporting tech for good. "X4Impact helps leaders make the right decisions on the path to driving social impact," said Shelly Kurtz, X4Impact Co-Founder & CMO. We invite social innovators to make x4i.org your research engine."In addition to a tech solution directory, X4Impact provides data and advisory services to organizations looking to create and scale technology for the public interest or apply new approaches to social impact. X4Impact has helped countless nonprofit organizations, academic institutions, and tech innovators create a research-informed path towards impact."The team at X4i took hold of a wicked problem from the higher education sector and guided us through a process of discovery that transformed our ability to unlock the greater potential of our mission delivery for diversity, justice, and sustainability, said George Zeno, Pacific Lutheran University. "The team provided a spark of innovation to a university community eager to learn how to align its resources, talent, social capital and privilege to make a collective impact, locally and globally."X4Impact's data and insights also made a difference for The Ability Challenge, an organization dedicated to redefining improvement in special education. "They gave me invaluable thought-partnership, relevant data and information to make important decisions driving the future of our programming and model" adds Sarah Sandelius, Founder, The Ability Challenge. "To top it all off, I also now have a robust pitch deck and action plan for turning that future vision into reality."One of the ways that X4Impact supports innovators is through the creation of interactive reports focusing on individual impact areas, such as Responsible Consumption and Production, UN SDG 12, sponsored by Footprint, Inc, a leading Plant-based fiber technology & material science company.X4Impact has created two dozen special reports for the US nonprofit sector. Each month, half a billion data points are analyzed to democratize access to insights for the social impact sector.A Holistic View of the Nonprofit SectorX4Impact features a comprehensive view of nonprofit organizations working on mitigating issues related to one or more UN SDGs in the US. Together, these organizations report annual incomes of over $2.9 Trillion. Researchers and companies interested in doing business within this market can gain valuable insights with the X4Impact Social Impact Funding Tool. Custom reports are also available to support special events, corporate social responsibility, advocacy, fundraising, go-to-market, partnerships, or public policy initiatives.About X4ImpactX4Impact, Inc. is the leading data insights, research, and advisory services company for social innovation in the US. Our social impact research technology processes billions of data points to provide leaders with the crucial insights, advice, and tools needed to deliver on their mission and build the social impact organizations of tomorrow. We are partners in impact providing data and services to entrepreneurs, investors, philanthropists, local governments, academic institutions, and socially-minded private sector organizations. To learn more visit x4i.orgContact:Shelly Kurtz206-999-9030319411@email4pr.com View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/x4iorg-tech-directory-showcases-1-500-solutions-in-2-9t-us-social-impact-market-301381425.htmlSOURCE X4Impact Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesOSPI compels Kittitas School District to comply with mask mandateCOVID outbreak at Kittitas School DistrictEditorial: A predictable COVID outbreakDollar General store opens for business in KittitasSept. 16 blotter: 'Biden is Hitler' signAnnual vintage equipment show and Threshing Bee planned for this weekendProposed increase in real estate excise tax results in outpouring of public inputBrewster's Coffee House & Café on Water Street offering a blend of something for everyoneHotel Windrow expands Back 40 ito include outdoor bar and eatry for footballSept. 17 blotter: Black bear off Vantage Highway Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter