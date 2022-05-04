Leading Insights-as a-Service Hub for Social Impact, x4i.org, Honored by Fast Company
EDMONDS, Wash., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- X4Impact, the leading Insights-as-a-Service company in the Nonprofit and Tech for Good sector, was selected among thousands of tech companies as a Fast Company World Changing Idea Honoree in the categories of Small Company and General Excellence.
X4Impact is featured in Fast Company's World Changing Ideas alongside some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling global challenges. The awards recognize clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works supporting the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change, and public health crises. For more inspiration on tech for good, visit X4Impact's Tech Directory featuring over 2,600 products and services that drive a positive impact on society.
"It's very inspiring to be recognized by Fast Company globally, and we can use this spotlight to amplify social impact tech and data," said Luis Salazar, co-founder X4Impact. "May the force be with social innovators everywhere as we form effective partnerships, anchored on insights, to achieve the Global Goals by 2030."
In its sixth year, the 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 39 winners, 350 finalists, and more than 600 honorable mentions—with climate, social justice, and AI and data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries from around the globe. The complete list of honorees, including X4Impact, is available now at fastcompany.com.
"We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society's most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges," says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution."
World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.
About X4Impact
X4Impact, Inc. is an online market intelligence platform for social innovation with insights to create and scale technology for the public interest. In less than a year, X4Impact became the largest online marketplace for Tech for Good Solutions and the leading intelligence platform for the nonprofit sector in the US. It aims to become the "Gartner for Social Impact," providing data and insights to raise awareness of opportunity areas and the social landscape in the US. Our technology processes billions of social impact data points to help nonprofits, social innovators, academia, and investors build the social impact organizations of tomorrow. X4Impact provides equitable access to insights-as-a-service, assisting social innovators in finding their market with advanced insights and segmentation, including custom data and market research. To learn more, visit x4i.org and follow us at http://www.linkedin.com/company/x4impact/.
