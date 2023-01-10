...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon and
Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon. In Washington, Eastern
Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley, Yakima
Valley and Lower Columbia Basin of Washington.
* WHEN...Until noon PST today.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some areas will see temperatures around or
below freezing which could result in some slick conditions
through the morning due to the fog.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
EDMONDS, Wash., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- X4Impact, the leading Insights as a Service company for social innovation in the US, announced its annual list of top-ranked solutions in product and leadership categories. This year's honorees represent the top three percent of listings on x4i.org.
X4Impact maintains the largest US directory of technologies used by organizations that seek to have a positive social impact, with over 3,000 tech products and services searchable by impact area, leadership diversity, and more.
The X4Impact Top-Ranked Solutions honor technologies from a select number of categories: Addiction, Black Leadership, CyberSecurity, Environment & Energy, Fundraising, Latino Leadership, Mental Health, Poverty & Homelessness, Relationship Management, Women Leadership, and Workforce Development. Three new categories were also introduced this year: Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG), Veteran Leadership, and General Excellence.
X4Impact Top-Ranked honorees are celebrating their recognition across platforms to validate their mission in creating positive social impact through tech innovation.
"We're pleased to share that Cerebral has been recognized as a 2022 Top-Ranked Tech Solution for Mental Health by X4Impact," said first-time Top-Ranked Solution Cerebral. "Out of 70 listed mental health platforms, Cerebral is one of just six 2022 Top-Ranked Tech Solutions. This recognition is a great example of how others are taking notice of our successful efforts to democratize access to high-quality mental health care for all."
Repeat Top-Ranked Solution in the category of Women Leadership, VidaNyx CEO Sara Boyd said, "Grateful for VidaNyx to be featured in the company of great Impact Tech Solutions again this year and to be led in partnership with fellow women leaders on our board and team! Thank you X4Impact!"
X4Impact, now part of the Giving Compass Network, is supported by leading philanthropic foundations including Ford, Hewlett, and Rockefeller. In addition to the free directory of technology solutions for nonprofits and other impact-driven organizations, X4Impact provides research and data services to help foundations, tech companies, nonprofits, social innovators, academia, and investors build tomorrow's social impact organizations and initiatives.