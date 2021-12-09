X4Impact Showcases 2,000 Tech Solutions Serving the US Nonprofit Market By X4Impact Dec 9, 2021 Dec 9, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email X4Impact Market Snapshot - US Homelessness and Housing Nonprofits and Tech for Good By X4Impact Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EDMONDS, Wash., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- X4Impact, the market intelligence platform for social innovation, announced its milestone aggregating over 2,000 companies that provide tech solutions to organizations that focus on social missions from climate change to gender equality. Over the last year, X4Impact built the largest directory of social impact tech solutions, alongside a data and intelligence platform for the $3 Trillion nonprofit market in the US.X4Impact solutions include purpose-built products and services with measurable outcomes addressing one or more impact areas spanning the gamut from animal welfare to youth development. "X4Impact's directory of technology solutions, data intelligence tools and services demonstrate that passion and purpose can be applied to solving real-world problems through digital innovation," said Shelly Kurtz, co-founder & CMO. "It's a key asset in the nascent field of public interest technology, which we hope will inspire more entrepreneurs to build the next great company with equal parts ROI and return of social impact."Thanks to the support of leading foundations including Ford, Hewlett, and Rockefeller, as well as Microsoft and Giving Tech Labs, X4Impact created the largest directory of Tech for Social Impact Solutions, while also building the technology to classify, update, and organize by United Nations Sustainable Development Goal, over 500 million data points that power tools, reports and third-party software applications that help social innovators find their market with advanced insights and segmentation. X4Impact allows users to discover products and services by impact area, UN Sustainable Development Goal, or badge icons noting diverse leadership and special designations such as a 501(c)3 organization or certified Technology for the Public Interest solution.Selected tech solutions are highlighted in curated collections such as Mental Health solutions and Women-Led solutions, highlighting tech where at least one member of the C-suite is female.X4Impact offers capital investors and philanthropic funders a unique way to search for deal flow. Solutions can be sorted by "for-profit" and "nonprofit" to match investment criteria for users.Often called the "Gartner for Social Impact," X4Impact offers special sector reports and landscape analysis to inform go-to-market decisions, partnership opportunities, and customer outreach. The latest offering is a market snapshot with exclusive insights and a downloadable infographic on the US Nonprofit Market and Technology Landscape for Homelessness and Housing. These insights are used as benchmarks to inform organizational strategy, board discussions, research, advocacy, and public policy outreach initiatives.For all of the current research and reports from X4Impact, select "Research and Tools'' from the top navigation menu at x4i.org. Many of these tools are free or heavily subsidized by philanthropic partners.X4Impact also offers custom data licensing, special reports, and advisory services for nonprofits, social enterprises, and funders.About X4Impact X4Impact is an online market intelligence platform for social innovation with insights to create and scale technology for the public interest. In less than a year, X4Impact became the largest online marketplace for Tech for Good Solutions and the leading intelligence platform for the nonprofit sector in the US. It aims to become the "Gartner for Social Impact," providing data and insights to raise awareness of opportunity areas and the social landscape in the US. Our technology processes billions of social impact data points to help nonprofits, social innovators, academia, and investors build the social impact organizations of tomorrow. To learn more, visit x4i.org.Media Contact:Shelly Kurtz325588@email4pr.com 206-999-9030 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/x4impact-showcases-2-000-tech-solutions-serving-the-us-nonprofit-market-301441120.htmlSOURCE X4Impact Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. 