...FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Visibility less than one half mile in freezing fog.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and
potential frost on bridges.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks
causing slippery roads.
Weather Alert
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 PM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 6 inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze.
* WHERE...Kittitas Valley.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.
Xavier's School started as a Get Up Kids cover band in 2014
Bellingham, WA pop-punk band two albums Stay Bold or Get Old and B-Sides Death to False Pop Punk are up streaming on the record label's site.
BELLINGHAM, Wash., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After releasing Stay Bold or Get Old and their B-sides album Death to False Pop Punk, the four piece emo pop punk has their albums hosted on the Tummy Rock Records website.
"We never had a conversation like 'this is the kind of band we're gonna be.' It was just loosely going to be pop punk," said front man Tyson Ballew in a recent interview with What's Up Magazine "The fact that we are as emo sounding as we are is completely by accident."
Having been a band for a little more than two years they've released a full-length album and and Death to False Pop Punk B-sides. Xavier's School started as a Get Up Kids cover band in 2014, Xavier's School has since grown into their own sound featuring members of Bowl Cut, Cat Heaven.