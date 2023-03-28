Ziad Ismail

Ziad Ismail

 By Xembly

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ismail brings over 20 years of executive experience to accelerate company's vision for an AI chief of staff for every worker

SEATTLE, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xembly, an AI chief of staff, today announced that Ziad Ismail has joined the team as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Ismail will lead and scale Xembly's dynamic product and bold vision to reinvent work.


Tags