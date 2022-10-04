Support Local Journalism


SEATTLE, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xembly, the AI chief of staff for knowledge workers, today announced a $15 million Series A funding round led by Norwest Venture Partners, joined by existing investors Lightspeed Venture Partners, Ascend, Seven Peaks Ventures, and new investor Flex Capital. The Series A funding comes within a year of the company's Seed round, bringing its total capital raised to $20 million. Xembly will use the capital to augment its natural language processing and machine learning capabilities, and expand its customer footprint.

