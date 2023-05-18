Support Local Journalism


VoicePrint tags meeting participants automatically to create more precise and accurate follow-up notes 

SEATTLE, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As major organizations like Amazon, Goldman Sachs, Salesforce, Uber and others revamp their work-from-home policies to require in-person work, the challenge of how hybrid teams communicate and remain productive is once again at the forefront. In fact, 82% of the Fortune 100 operate on hybrid or office first policies1. Against this backdrop, Xembly, the world's first AI-powered chief of staff, unveiled VoicePrint, a new technology that automatically identifies individual participants in a meeting — whether they are in-person or remote — to facilitate precise, automated note-taking and action item capture and assignment. There is no limit to the number of meeting participants the technology can recognize.


