The direct-to-consumer Chinese food startup partners with Imaginary Ventures; debuts Chinese noodle kits, including new plant-based options in collaboration with Impossible Foods

SEATTLE, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Growing direct-to-consumer Chinese food brand Xiao Chi Jie (XCJ) ー founded by second generation Chinese Americans Jennifer Liao and Caleb Wang ー has raised $10 million in their Series A financing round led by Imaginary Ventures, joining actor Simu Liu, Goldhouse Ventures, and Hyphen Capital along with founders Colin McCabe (Chopt), Jason Wang (Caviar), Gabi Lewis (Magic Spoon), Katrina Lake (Stitch Fix), Scott Cutler (StockX), Shan-lyn Ma (Zola), and more. The startup ships restaurant-quality soup dumplings and Chinese BBQ skewers nationwide, and today debuts new noodle kits which include a plant-based option developed in collaboration with Impossible Foods, featuring the brand's Impossible™ Pork product.

