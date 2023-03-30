By Mila

Consumers' most preferred soup dumpling brand embraces Chinese culture with revamped brand and expands to omni-channel presence

SEATTLE, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the modern Chinese brand bringing restaurant-quality dishes into consumers' homes unveils a fresh identity as MìLà, formerly Xiao Chi Jie, and announces a strategic partnership with actor and author Simu Liu. Rooted from the Chinese words for honey ( 蜜) and spice ( 辣), MìLà reflects the founders' experiences of being "third culture" kids: both Chinese and American, not either/or. This new name represents the evolution of the street food concept into a national brand positioned to serve consumers across the U.S.


