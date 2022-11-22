Support Local Journalism


The agreement will enable direct access to Xplore's satellite tasking and archive of high-resolution data.

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --  Xplore Inc., a commercial space company providing Space as a Service® today announced it has signed a partnership agreement with UP42, an API-first, geospatial developer platform and marketplace. The agreement will enable direct access to Xplore's satellite tasking and archive of high-resolution data.


