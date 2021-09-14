Xplore and W. M. Keck Observatory announce innovative collaboration By Xplore Inc. Sep 14, 2021 Sep 14, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save REDMOND, Wash., Sep. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Xplore Inc., a commercial space company providing Space as a Service® today announced a collaboration with the W. M. Keck Observatory in Waimea, Hawai'i. The Keck Observatory, the world's leading optical/infrared observatory, will assist Xplore in concept development and science case definition for the company's family of Xplore Space Telescopes (XST).The XST series of commercial space telescopes take full advantage of Xplore's high performance Xcraft® platform to carry a suite of innovative sensors to address a wide range of astronomical and planetary observations. The collaboration with the Keck Observatory will help align the observational capabilities of the XSTs with the needs of the astronomical community. By leveraging commercial practices and advanced technology, XSTs can be deployed in a fraction of the time and cost compared with existing space-based observatories, enabling more science for more astronomers.Dr. John O'Meara, Chief Scientist of the Keck Observatory, said, "One of the ways Keck stays at the forefront of astronomical discovery is through collaborations that advance new technologies and science capabilities. I am excited to support Xplore in defining the science opportunities for the world's first series of commercial space science telescopes." Lisa Rich, Founder and Chief Operating Officer said, "Our team is highly engaged in bringing new space-based capabilities that can be added to the portfolios of observations at leading observatories like Keck. Partnering with Keck Observatory allows Xplore to advance its mission to accelerate space science by adding value and access to the astronomical community."The XST will drive a new paradigm for astronomical research by offering a fleet of highly cost-effective, space-based observatories that significantly expand availability of observations and data at an expedited pace. XSTs will operate in low Earth orbit (LEO) and beyond into the cislunar space region, providing a range of optical observations for a diverse set of customers. In the coming months, Xplore plans to announce its first telescope missions.Lisa Rich added, "Together with Keck, we are opening new avenues for science. Keck's ground-based observatories today deliver the most scientifically advanced astronomy data on Earth. Xplore will deliver the ability to collect new scientific data from space-based telescopes in parallel – and we expect this mix of new capabilities will produce positive outcomes for the astronomical community."An added benefit from the Xplore and Keck Observatory association will be the value of Xplore's space telescopes to education. "I am particularly excited about Xplore's openness to placing its space telescopes at the service of education," remarked Ed Harris, Chief Development Officer of Keck Observatory. "Science will be the prime beneficiary of our collaboration, and we will also look to engage students and teachers across the country and throughout the world in STEM education opportunities afforded through this unique capability.""The observatory's mission is to advance the frontiers of astronomy, share our discoveries, and inspire the imagination of all," Hilton Lewis, Director of Keck Observatory said, "Our association with Xplore is an innovative new way to advance these goals."About XploreXplore is a commercial space company offering Space as a Service®. Xplore provides hosted payloads, communication relay services and exclusive datasets to its customers via solutions provided by its Xcraft® and LightCraft™ multi-mission platforms. Xplore's mission is to expand robotic exploration via commercial missions at and beyond Earth, to the Moon, Mars, Venus, Lagrange points and near-Earth asteroids for commercial companies, national space agencies, national security agencies, sovereign space agencies and non-profit entities.Visit: https://www.xplore.com Xplore's team is rapidly moving toward flight programs and is currently recruiting space professionals. Employees at Xplore enjoy competitive benefits and a friendly work environment. Openings at their 22,000 square foot Redmond campus include operations and engineering roles. Applicants may visit Xplore's career page for details.Visit: https://www.xplore.com/careers.htmlAbout W. M. Keck ObservatoryThe W. M. Keck Observatory telescopes are among the most scientifically productive on Earth. The two 10-meter optical/infrared telescopes atop Maunakea on the Island of Hawai'i feature a suite of advanced instruments including imagers, multi-object spectrographs, high-resolution spectrographs, integral-field spectrometers, and world-leading laser guide star adaptive optics systems. W. M. Keck Observatory is a private 501(c) 3 non-profit organization operated as a scientific partnership among the California Institute of Technology, the University of California, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. The Observatory was made possible by the generous financial support of the W. M. Keck Foundation. W. M. Keck Observatory wishes to recognize and acknowledge the very significant cultural role and reverence that the summit of Maunakea has always had within the Native Hawaiian community. Media ContactAllie Hannigan, Xplore Inc., (206) 414-9651, media@xplore.com SOURCE Xplore Inc. 