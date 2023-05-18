Support Local Journalism


Combination of Performance Rotors' industry-leading drones and robotics, and XTEND's award-winning XOS operating system, will make human-guided, remote interactive operations possible in a range of industrial inspection scenarios, including GPS-denied, unsafe, or confined spaces.

TEL AVIV, Israel and WASHINGTON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XTEND – the developer of XOS, a human-guided autonomous operating system that is revolutionizing 'human to machine' interaction, has acquired Performance Rotors, the Singapore-based leading drone inspection specialists, in a move that will boost XTEND's ability to offer human-guided, remote interactive operations in a range of inspection scenarios, and grow its global business. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.


