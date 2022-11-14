Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


YAKIMA, Wash., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yakima Neighborhood Health Services ("YNHS") has learned of a data security incident that may have impacted data belonging to certain current and former patients.

On October 4, 2022, a file containing certain individuals' personal and protected information was inadvertently distributed to one individual. Upon learning of this accidental disclosure, YNHS took steps to ensure the recipient deleted the file from their possession.


Tags