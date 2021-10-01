Yesenia Martínez's new book "El Imperio de los Vampiros" is a chilling adventure about friendship, courage, and the supernatural. By Page Publishing Oct 1, 2021 Oct 1, 2021 Updated 5 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email El Imperio de los Vampiros By Page Publishing Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LAREDO, Texas, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Yesenia Martínez, a writer born in Nuevo Laredo Tamaulipas, México; has completed her new book "El Imperio de los Vampiros": a gripping novel that revolves around the story of Victoria as she witnesses the murder of her best friend who turns out to be anything but mortal. Opening the doors of the supernatural realm, Victoria is bound to face the danger that looms within.Martínez writes, "Victoria Armendariz is an ordinary girl, but one day she saw something she shouldn't have seen: her best friend is murdered by a vampire and yes, that vampire was her best friend ... And that makes her life take an unexpected turn." Published by Page Publishing, Yesenia Martínez's amazing and thrilling tale opens up a one-of-a-kind journey about a commoner who had her life turn upside down in the blink of an eye.This riveting narrative will give the readers an experience that will definitely go beyond the ordinary.Readers who wish to experience this great work can purchase "El Imperio de los Vampiros" at bookstores everywhere or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708. 