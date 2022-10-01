Support Local Journalism


TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ending the battle between an in-person or digital-only fitness subscription, the YMCA of Pierce and Kitsap Counties (YMCAPKC) now offers Virtual+. The new membership is $25 per month and offers people the ability to train and learn anywhere with all access to YMCA360, plus one visit per month to one of its nine leading facilities with state-of-the-art equipment, group exercise classes, and expansive aquatics centers for a richer health and wellness experience.

