Xulon Press presents a wonderful fictional story that cleverly provides young readers with support and direction to strengthen their faith.
EVERETT, Wash., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Viktoriya Ustemchuk shares an entertaining story sure to be enjoyed by teens and cat lovers in A Cat's Tale ($54.99, paperback, 9781662845246; $64.99, hardcover, 9781662845314; $9.99, e-book, 9781662845321).
Viktoriya tale takes teen readers on an action-packed mission with Caterina (Cathy), as she explores unexpected superpowers. Cathy is a cat enthusiast, loving cats so much that she would do anything to get one of her own. When she receives a kitten named Tanga as a birthday gift, she discovers a mysterious necklace with the kitten. Not only does the necklace give Cathy the ability to transform into a cat but it also transforms her spiritually. When her necklace is stolen, Cathy is desperate to get it back. Will God help her retrieve the necklace? Many of the details about cats in the book were taken from the author's two real cats, Luna and Katya. Viktoriya also used some real life stories that her Mom told her to help develop the plot of the story.
"My inspiration came from my third-grade teacher who first recognized and mentioned my gift in front of the whole class," said Viktoriya. "Then, I started writing. I was inspired by God and received a lot of support from my family and my two cats."
Viktoriya Ustemchuk is a twelve-year old author, born into a Christian family in Belarus. She moved to the United States at the age of two. Viktoriya is the second child out of six children (four boys and two girls) in her family. In addition to writing, She enjoys playing the piano and reading, especially mysteries. She also enjoys ice skating, and raising kittens. Viktoriya loves hosting a teen girls' Bible study in her house and organizing girls retreats.