Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Cyber attack attempts increase during the holiday season when we drop our awareness. The young and busy are as much a target as the older and trusting. Heather Stratford, Drip7 Founder & CEO, shares that ongoing training is essential to security because "cybersecurity risks happen year round — not just once a year. Even quarterly reminders will be missed. But getting employees engaged daily and keeping security top of mind pays off in the long run."

SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It's not just Santa making a list and checking it twice, but savvy social engineers who are looking for access into secure locations, bank accounts, and holiday plans. We are just around the corner from Black Friday and a wealth of holiday sales that will be asking for data in exchange for unbelievably good prices on surprises. Regretfully for many, the surprises aren't what they seem to be and the price is not what they're expecting.


Tags