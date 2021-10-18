Zeacon Receives First National Minority-Owned Accreditation as a Public Benefit Corporation By Zeacon Oct 18, 2021 Oct 18, 2021 Updated 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Screenshot of the new Zeacon Live Studio platform, to be released on November 9th 2021. Zeacon is a public benefit corporation and MBE in Bellevue Washington. By Zeacon A Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), Zeacon (www.zeacon.com) is re-imagining the future by seamlessly integrating the best of both physical and virtual through patent-pending live streaming technology that is interactive and e-commerce-based. Zeacon works with organizations to drive digital transformation and provides immersive and personalized virtual experiences that intelligently connect communities. (PRNewsfoto/Zeacon) By Zeacon Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeacon, a Public Benefit Corporation (PBC) headquartered near Seattle, Washington, is proud to announce its recent Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) recertification by the Northwest Mountain arm of the National Minority Supplier Development Council. Although Zeacon has continuously held this national designation for over a year, this was the first MBE award for Zeacon since becoming a PBC.As an MBE Zeacon plans to enable creators without having to be at the whims of the ever-changing algorithms. "Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) as well as Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors are increasingly important to Zeacon, our customers, and investors. By successfully meeting the rigorous requirements and review of the national MBE re-accreditation process and continuing our PBC mission to do good by intelligently connecting communities, Zeacon is walking the talk of DEI and ESG daily," says Zeacon CEO and founder, Kris Naidu. "Whether partnering with nonprofits like Washington Health Access Alliance, Washington Food Coalition, Code for America, or leading universities – all of which provide vital healthcare, food, employment skills, and educational resources, respectively, to communities in need – or helping the world's largest software companies launch products globally and engage diverse user groups, Zeacon continues to empower the communities we connect via our interactive, easy-to-use livestreaming technology."As a recognized MBE and PBC, Zeacon plans to continue enabling important community conversations without creators or brands having to be at the whims of ever-changing algorithms like those used by large social media platforms.The MBE re-certification comes at an exciting time, as Zeacon is about to launch a new Live Streaming platform in November. During the pandemic, the company saw many for- and non-profit organizations struggle with staying connected to customers, employees, and benefactors. With many continuing to struggle, Zeacon wanted to find new ways to uplift and enable brands to reach audiences -- as easily and affordably as possible. Through patent-pending software and services, plus a desire to connect communities online, Zeacon has enabled many nonprofits to raise over $6,000,000 and continues to help clients intelligently connect and expand their audiences.About: Zeacon (zeacon.com) is a PBC and MBE that is re-imagining the future by seamlessly integrating the best of the physical and virtual worlds through technology. Zeacon's solutions include virtual world services and a live streaming platform that is interactive, e-commerce, and donation based. Zeacon works with organizations to drive digital transformations and provide immersive, personalized experiences that intelligently connect communities.Contact: Eric Davismarketing@zeacon.com1 -833-932-2660 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zeacon-receives-first-national-minority-owned-accreditation-as-a-public-benefit-corporation-301401769.htmlSOURCE Zeacon Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesEllensburg police make arrest in overdose death of Lauren LarsonOct. 11 blotter: Cougar kills a goatKittitas County Fair livestock sale sets recordEllensburg Police make arrest in controlled substance homicideLetter: Requesting local physicians do research on IvermectinKittitas County Sheriff's Office looks at path forward amidst fentanyl epidemicMultiple events planned at the fairgrounds SaturdayOct. 13 blotter: Faces and note left in mailboxElection 2021: Candidates seek Ellensburg City Council seatsKittitas County Fair Special Award winners Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter