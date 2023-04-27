Support Local Journalism


The beauty and wellness technology brand sits atop the G2 "Leaders" category, measuring satisfaction and market presence

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zenoti, the technology provider powering more than 25,000 beauty and wellness businesses, has been listed by G2 as the industry leader in spa and salon management software. The details are in the Spring 2023 report from G2, the largest and most trusted software marketplace, with more than 2 million total reviews.    


