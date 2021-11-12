Zenoti Welcomes Four Members to the Executive Team By Zenoti Nov 12, 2021 Nov 12, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoti, the leading cloud platform for salons, spas, medspas and fitness studios, today announced the appointment of four new executive team members: Juliet Lim as Chief Legal Officer; Namratha Roy as Chief People Officer; Jared Jost as Vice President, Marketing; and Patrick Barry as General Manager. The addition of these innovative individuals puts Zenoti in a strong position as the company continues to grow 100% year-over-year and prepares the company to be able to operate at the next level of scale to serve businesses in the industry.Lim brings extensive legal experience having previously served as Chief Legal Counsel and EVP of Software for the Americas for Xplor Technologies and Chief Legal Officer & EVP of Payments for Everi Holdings, Inc.Roy is a global Human Resources leader with experience in the Asia Pacific region, India, China and the United States. She has a depth of expertise in building large scale organizations at high growth technology companies and has broad experience developing and executing strategies for diverse companies such as Cisco Systems, Groupon and Microsoft. In her most recent role, Roy was Director, Human Resources for Microsoft India Development Center where she helped accelerate business transformation. Jost has over 15 years of experience building and scaling marketing and demand generation teams at various SaaS organizations. His most recent position was Vice President of Marketing at PatientPop, a leading practice growth solution for healthcare providers. During his time in the role, Jost helped scale PatientPop through rapid growth.Barry brings more than 25 years of experience in operating roles in technology businesses, most recently as Chief Operating Officer at Logikcull where he led the team's mission to democratize data discovery. Prior to Logikcull, Barry served as an executive leader at Intuit, Demandforce and Yahoo."We're thrilled to expand our leadership team with these talented individuals," said Sudheer Koneru, CEO and Founder at Zenoti. "They each bring extensive knowledge and experience that will help in the next phase of growth at Zenoti and, most importantly, will help our customers as we continue to innovate and develop solutions that help beauty and wellness professionals achieve success."To learn more about Zenoti visit https://www.zenoti.comABOUT ZENOTI Zenoti provides an all-in-one, cloud-based software solution for the beauty, wellness and fitness industries. The Zenoti platform is engineered for reliability and scale, harnessing the power of enterprise-level technology for businesses of all sizes.Zenoti powers thousands of spas, salons and fitness studios in more than 50 countries. Zenoti allows users to seamlessly manage every aspect of the business in a comprehensive mobile solution: online appointment bookings, POS, CRM, employee management, inventory management, built-in marketing programs and more. Zenoti helps clients streamline their systems and reduce costs, while simultaneously improving customer retention and spending.To learn more about Zenoti visit us online and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn for the latest news and updates.Media Contact:Kelsey Cheng, Walker Sands, 610-742-5239 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zenoti-welcomes-four-members-to-the-executive-team-301423225.htmlSOURCE Zenoti 