Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Federal grants will support county assessments and roadmaps to enhance the overall cybersecurity of Kansas-based computer and radio telecommunications systems

REDMOND, Wash., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zetron, a global leader in integrated mission critical communications technology, announced today that the North Central Regional Planning Commission (NCRPC) of Kansas (USA) has awarded Zetron a contract to provide cyber resilience assessments and roadmaps for the Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) of 34 counties across the state. This opportunity was funded by the Homeland Security Grant Program (HSGP) from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The Kansas Highway Patrol's Homeland Security/Emergency Operations unit applies for and administers the HSGP funding to awarded subrecipients, such as the NCRPC, as fiscal agent to six of the seven Homeland Security regions in the state of Kansas.


Tags