Zillow logo (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

Zillow logo (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

 By Zillow

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


SEATTLE, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is now open for Zillow's second annual HBCU Housing Hackathon for students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The program, in collaboration with United Negro College Fund (UNCF) and Amplify 4 Good, helps HBCU students develop critical tech and business skills as they compete for nearly $90,000 in cash and prizes, while also gaining the opportunity to interview for paid internships.

Tags