  • Zillow®, the most visited real estate website in the U.S., has developed a new ChatGPT plugin for real estate.
  • With a new ChatGPT plugin, Zillow is testing more ways for customers to find and get into their next home.
  • Eligible users who enable the Zillow plugin on ChatGPT can ask about property listings based on details like location, price range, and bedroom and bathroom count, and receive links directly to Zillow listings that match their preferences.

SEATTLE, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow announced today the launch of the Zillow ChatGPT plugin, which gives users a new way to discover real estate listings.


