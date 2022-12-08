Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


VRX's real estate media services provide convenient, fast delivery to customers

SEATTLE, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) today announced it has closed on the acquisition of VRX Media. This real estate media marketing and services leader is known for its aerial drone photography, virtual staging, 3D tours, high-definition photography and fast-media delivery to clients, which is made possible through the company's national professional photographer network. Zillow Group will continue to offer VRX Media's services through the ShowingTime+ software suite.


Tags