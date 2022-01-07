Zillow Group Hires Jenny Arden as Chief Design Officer By Zillow Group, Inc. Jan 7, 2022 Jan 7, 2022 Updated 43 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Zillow Group logo, April 2019 (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group) By Zillow Group, Inc. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG), which is transforming the way people buy, sell, rent and finance homes, announced Jenny Arden is joining as the company's first Chief Design Officer (CDO). Arden will take on a range of design leadership responsibilities, all focused on delivering seamless, connected and customer-centric experiences across Zillow Group's brands. "With millions of people using our apps and websites every month, and more people moving than ever before, we're focused on delivering a more integrated customer experience for everyone on Zillow," said Zillow Group COO Jeremy Wacksman. "Jenny has an impressive track record of building and designing transformative customer-facing products that provide intuitive and connected experiences. We're excited for her to join as CDO to help build Zillow 2.0 and help people unlock life's next chapter." Over her 20-year career, Arden has led creative and design teams at Nike, Lyft and Airbnb. An accomplished design leader with a unique background that spans from consumer design to consumer finance, Arden will oversee Zillow Group's product design, research and user experience."Now is the opportune time to build a stronger customer connection to ensure we're meeting people where they are and solving their pain points," Arden says. "By elevating design, Zillow can have an even greater impact on the customers who come to the platform every day to dream and shop, and eventually move with the help of Zillow. I'm thrilled to join Zillow to help deliver a seamless, end-to-end experience across our platforms and brands."About Zillow Group:Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG) is reimagining real estate to make it easier to unlock life's next chapter. As the most visited real estate website in the United States, Zillow® and its affiliates offer customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting or financing with transparency and ease. Zillow Group's affiliates and subsidiaries include Zillow®, Zillow Offers®, Zillow Premier Agent®, Zillow Home Loans™, Zillow Closing Services™, Zillow Homes, Inc., Trulia®, Out East®, ShowingTime®, Bridge Interactive®, dotloop®, StreetEasy® and HotPads®. Zillow Home Loans, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender, NMLS #10287 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org).

ZFIN

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/zillow-group-hires-jenny-arden-as-chief-design-officer-301455974.html

SOURCE Zillow Group, Inc. 