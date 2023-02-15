Zillow Group logo, April 2019 (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

 By Zillow Group, Inc.

SEATTLE, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z and ZG), which is transforming the way people buy, sell, rent and finance homes, today announced its consolidated financial results for the three months ended and year ended Dec. 31, 2022.


