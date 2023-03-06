Support Local Journalism


These 10 areas offer the highest share of pet-friendly units in the country

  • Texas cities claimed the top three spots on the most pet-friendly list for renters.
  • More than half of rental listings on Zillow indicate they allow pets, and twice as many renters filter for pet-friendly listings than for any other amenity on the Zillow website.
  • Zillow's new Moving with Pets page lets pet parents enter their address to find local pet-friendly amenities.


