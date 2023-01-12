Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Zillow's 10 hottest markets are based on factors such as expected home value growth and buyer demand

  • Relatively affordable metro areas dominated Zillow's hottest housing markets list, led by Charlotte, Cleveland and Pittsburgh.
  • Buyers who can overcome acute affordability challenges will find a friendlier market than in recent, record-setting years.
  • San Jose, Sacramento and Minneapolis are projected to be the coolest markets.


Tags