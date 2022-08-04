Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Home sellers visiting Zillow will be able to request an Opendoor offer 

SEATTLE and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow, Inc. (Nasdaq: Z and ZG) and Opendoor Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: OPEN) have announced a multi-year partnership that combines two category leaders to transform how people start their move. The partnership will allow home sellers on the Zillow platform to seamlessly request an Opendoor offer to sell their home.

Tags