Zillow logo (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

Zillow logo (PRNewsfoto/Zillow Group)

 By Zillow

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


  • Launched in 2019 with Zillow, Housing Connector takes a business-to-business approach to leverage existing housing in the private market to address homelessness
  • Currently operates in Seattle and Denver, will announce expansion to third market in 2023

SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Housing Connector, which uses Zillow-powered technology to help match people in need of a home with affordable vacant units, has successfully placed 3,754 people in homes during its first three years of operation. Housing Connector launched in Seattle through a collaboration among civic leaders, service providers and Zillow in the fall of 2019. The program expanded regionally in 2021, then into Denver last November. The program will expand again in 2023, with a formal announcement anticipated early next year. 


Tags