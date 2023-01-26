Support Local Journalism


Now buyers and renters on Zillow can skip the filters and search the same way they'd describe their ideal home to a friend, including features like layout, location, style, condition, lifestyle and more

SEATTLE, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zillow has launched a new AI-powered feature that lets shoppers search for homes in the same way they would talk to their friends and family. 


