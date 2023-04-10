Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Volatile mortgage rates are changing what some potential home buyers can afford from week to week, requiring a smarter way to shop

  • Zillow's new app filter allows shoppers to search for homes by a range of all-in monthly mortgage costs instead of list prices. 
  • Updated mortgage rates feed into the filter, meaning search results will stay within a shopper's budget, regardless of how rates or prices move.
  • Monthly mortgage costs rose by $431 over the past year, often swinging by more than $100 per month.


Tags