KENNEWICK, Wash., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bamboo is a sustainable and eco-friendly material that is increasingly being used in the textile industry. There are two main types of bamboo fabric: bamboo lyocell and bamboo viscose.

Bamboo lyocell is produced using a closed-loop process that is environmentally friendly. The bamboo pulp is dissolved in a non-toxic solvent, which is then recycled back into the system. The resulting fiber is soft, breathable, and moisture-wicking, making it ideal for children's clothing.


