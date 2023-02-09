Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


OnRoute supports school bus fleet reliability and punctuality, helping drivers navigate familiar and unfamiliar routes – or create new ones – with precision

SEATTLE, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonar, the leader in smart mobility solutions, today announced the availability of OnRoute, delivering clear, accurate, turn-by-turn directions for school bus fleets in real-time. Recognized as an award-winning solution in the 2023 BIG Innovation Awards for the Transportation & Travel category, OnRoute provides better routes, reliability, and punctuality for both substitute and veteran drivers.


Tags