Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


App provides quick resources for drivers to identify and report trafficking incidents

SEATTLE , Nov. 14, 2022  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonar, the leader in smart mobility solutions, today announced a Truckers Against Trafficking (TAT) app will be available for free download on all Samsung in-cab tablets before the end of the year. The free app, developed by TAT, will help truckers identify and quickly report instances of labor and sex trafficking observed while on their routes.


Tags