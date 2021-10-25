Zonar Launches MobileCommand™ a Full Stack Integrated Driver Workflow Solution for Over the Road Fleets By Zonar Oct 25, 2021 Oct 25, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonar, the leader in smart fleet technology, today announced the availability of its Zonar MobileCommand™, a mobile driver workflow platform to improve the productivity and efficiency of over-the-road truck drivers and the fleets they work for. The application delivers a highly customizable experience to meet the needs of fleets for backend efficiency. In addition, it gives drivers a modernized experience and professional tool that can increase their job satisfaction leading to higher retention rates.Compatible with major transportation management system (TMS) platforms, MobileCommand enables dispatch offices to quickly understand what vehicles are available and what drivers are have hours to complete specific jobs while keeping the drivers informed in real-time with TMS-integrated messaging and company newsfeeds. Drivers, in the meantime, gain visibility into upcoming loads, the ability to submit related paperwork via a document scanner, pre-populate routes to safely navigate to a designation, as well as easy access to other Zonar applications, such as EVIR® for pre- and post-trip inspection records, ZLogs™ for hours of service and any other applications within the Zonar Mobile Ecosystem."With one application to install, one login to remember, and one interface to learn, we're providing drivers with every essential tool needed to complete a route safely and efficiently," said Wayne Deno, vice president of freight and over the road at Zonar. "Especially in a time when resources are under stress due to supply chain shortages, we aim to reduce the burden on both dispatchers and drivers with a platform optimized to ease communication and management." According to the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance's (CVSA) 2021 International Roadcheck, hours of service was the most cited driver out-of-service violation, accounting for 41.5% (1,203) of all driver out-of-service violations. The MobileCommand's APIs for easy customization and automated features can help address this industry issue. With MobileCommand, truck drivers can easily see how their Hours of Service (HOS) aligns to their route to pre-plan truck stops, truck parking, rest stops, weigh stations, and more. In addition, when a stop is added, back-office dispatch can get real-time alerts on a driver's HOS status and vehicle location.Zonar MobileCommand™ provides customizable options for medium to large-sized fleets, and off-the-road fleets, with features including: ELD integration In-depth trip planning Voice-guided, turn-by-turn navigation Equipment locator to see status of load in real-time Intelligent locking to prevent distracted driving Newsfeeds/media libraries Two-way, real-time messaging Administrative operations, including task lists and built-in payroll Dynamic forms and high-quality document scanningVisit the Zonar website for more information on Zonar MobileCommand™.About Zonar Founded in 2001, Zonar has pioneered smart fleet management solutions throughout vocational, pupil, mass transit and commercial trucking industries. Zonar's mission is to enhance the safety, performance, and success of our customers by transforming the delivery of innovative insights for commercial fleets around the world. Zonar achieves this by helping fleets of all sizes maximize the use of their assets with solutions dedicated to improving compliance, efficiency, maintenance, ridership visibility, safety and tracking. Cloud-based services with open APIs drive Zonar's smart fleet solutions by making it easy for fleet owners and managers to stay connected to their fleets and drivers and operators to dispatch. Headquartered in Seattle and part of the Continental family, Zonar also has a Technology Development Center in downtown Seattle, a regional office in Cincinnati, and a distribution center outside of Atlanta.Media ContactBen Hohmann, Zonar, 206.455.9072, ben.hohmann@zonarsystems.comTwitter, Facebook SOURCE Zonar Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas Valley Fire and Rescue remains at full strength amidst vaccine requirement deadlineOregon illegal pot grows: More calls to send National Guard2021 timothy hay growing season mired by slew of complicationsDeath notice: Joshua Wesley NyeThe Huntsman Tavern brings a taste of Americana to Pearl Street2021 election: Candidates seek Kittitas City Council and mayor seatsCentral students lag in meeting vaccine requirement, majority of staff vaccinatedCLEANING UP: No. 9 Ellensburg volleyball sweeps fifth-ranked EphrataNew EDA executive director has big plans for downtown EllensburgOct. 18 blotter: Large bee (feared to be a murder hornet) in portable toilet Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter