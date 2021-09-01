Zonar Launches Zonar University, a Next-Generation Digital Tool to Meet Evolving Customer Needs By Zonar Sep 1, 2021 Sep 1, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SEATTLE, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonar, the leader in smart fleet technology, today announced Zonar University, a new, scalable online learning management system (LMS), to expand customer training. Zonar University's online training portal is part of Zonar's award-winning customer success program. Zonar University is designed to educate Zonar end users on the company's core product lines, latest product introductions, enhancements and best practices in using Zonar solutions.With Zonar University, customers' drivers and operators can quickly get up-to-speed on the Zonar solutions that aid them in daily processes, including proper pre- and post- trip inspections, hours of service management, and tablet use for student transportation. In addition, by flattening the learning curve on how to use Zonar solutions for drivers and operators and the companies they work for, all parties can focus more on their daily tasks and less time figuring out how to use their systems, particularly if they are a new hire."We've created an end-to-end self-service digital ecosystem with the aim to make it easier for our customers to optimize their fleet management initiatives and do business with Zonar," said Matt Deichman, senior vice president of customer success and IT at Zonar. "Zonar University will equip Zonar users with the knowledge and key information on our latest product innovations and core products to help get the job done right the first time." At Zonar University, customers can browse an online catalog of training modules specific to their needs, access on-demand training and self-help videos and review training history. The platform provides users with more visibility into the breadth of Zonar's training resources and control of their individual training journey.On the Zonar University LMS, customers can:Navigate by product or solution through an intuitive user experienceAccess an expanded library of on-demand contentEarn product certificationsLog on to an ever-growing library of Zonar backed content About Zonar Founded in 2001, Zonar has pioneered smart fleet management solutions throughout vocational, pupil, mass transit and commercial trucking industries. Zonar's mission is to enhance the safety, performance, and success of our customers by transforming the delivery of innovative insights for commercial fleets around the world. Zonar achieves this by helping fleets of all sizes maximize the use of their assets with solutions dedicated to improving compliance, efficiency, maintenance, ridership visibility, safety, and tracking. Cloud-based services with open APIs drive Zonar's smart fleet solutions by making it easy for fleet owners and managers to stay connected to their fleets and drivers and operators to dispatch. Headquartered in Seattle and majority-owned by technology company Continental, Zonar also has a Technology Development Center in downtown Seattle, a regional office in Cincinnati, and a distribution center outside of Atlanta. For more information about Zonar, go to https://www.zonarsystems.comMedia ContactBen Hohmann, Zonar, 206.455.9072, ben.hohmann@zonarsystems.com SOURCE Zonar Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prnewswire Comments Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Local BizCards Sport of Kings Barber Shop The Recycle Shop Central Washington Carpet Cleaning Daily Bread & Mercantile Knudson Lumber & Hardware Kittitas County Historical Museum Rod Jovanovich Jim Libenow Scott Malcolm Jon Newton Julie Virden Marguerite Marrs Ellensburg Solar Charlene Fulgham Jill Gunderson Cara Marrs Jake's Custom Window Tinting Alldredge Video Production Kittitas County Youth Services Ellensburg Electrolysis Jim's Glass Shaw's Furniture and Appliance Brookside Crematory CareNet Ellensburg kittitas Valley Healthcare Virgina Gayken Insurance Don's Leather Shop Peace & Nutrition Kelleher Ford Middle Path Acupuncture Johnson's Glass & Upholstery Ellensburg Electrolysis Ellensburg Solar Latest E-Edition Ellensburg Daily Record Read the latest edition of the Ellensburg Daily Record in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere. Our Magazines Check out our special publications on our Issuu.com stack! Read more Articles Images Videos ArticlesKittitas School District will not police the mask mandateState responds to Kittitas School District's mask mandate positionEllensburg district asked to defy mask mandateLocal artist Donald O’Connor left his mark in this world and he will be missedBuck family carries on tradition helping to set up the Ellensburg Rodeo Indian VillageKittitas County registers 39th death from COVID-19Regional RV supplier pays thousands to help local man out of medical debtCounty health: Ivermectin is not a treatment for COVID-19Kittitas Valley Healthcare struggles with dangerously low staffing levelsLetter: Concerned with lesson Kittitas schools teaching students Images Videos Local Resource Links • Kittitas County • City of Ellensburg • City of Cle Elum • City of Roslyn • City of Kittitas • Kittitas County Chamber of Commercer • Yakima Transit • Cle Elum Roslyn Chamber of Commerce • Ellensburg Rodeo • Visit My Ellensburg • Visit Kittitas County • State of Washington • Washington Legislature • Daily Record Facebook • Daily Record Twitter