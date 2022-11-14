Support Local Journalism


Zonar prioritizes commitment to the recruitment, success, and career longevity of women in the trucking industry

SEATTLE, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonar, the leader in smart mobility solutions, today announced it has been named a Top Company for Women to Work for in Transportation by the Women in Trucking Association. The recognition exemplifies Zonar's commitment to a corporate culture that fosters gender diversity, provides competitive compensation and benefits, and champions professional development opportunities and career advancement for women in the industry. This is the second consecutive year that Zonar has been recognized.


