Company enters 2023 with continued award momentum, showcasing a commitment to product excellence, sustainability, and company culture
SEATTLE, Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Zonar, the leader in smart fleet technology, today announces its accolades from multiple top industry award programs, wrapping up a successful 2022. Zonar was recognized for its advancement of quality fleet management solutions that meet the needs of fleets now and in the future, including sustainability solutions to support fleets' adoption of electric vehicles. Zonar was also recognized as one of the northwest's best companies to work for due to its outstanding team member satisfaction. The following awards highlight Zonar's commitment to a positive team member culture and anticipation of industry needs through its strategic creation of innovative solutions:
Product and Organization Excellence
Zonar celebrated twenty years of excellence in transforming commercial fleet safety and performance by winning the Globee American Best in Business Gold Award for "Company of the Year" in transportation, storage, and logistics.
Zonar's robust portfolio of pupil transportation solutions earned the gold award for the "Company of the Year - Large Transportation" category in the Stevie American Business Awards.
Zonar OnRoute™, a route agnostic turn-by-turn direction solution with a patented driver-facing app that provides route optimization and reliability, was selected as the "Most Innovative Product of the Year" by the Best in Biz award program.
Seattle Business Magazine's survey-based award program, Washington's Best Companies to Work For, named Zonar the 8th Best Large Company to Work For in Seattle. The distinction showcased Zonar's efforts in creating a positive working environment, providing wellness programs, and prioritizing work-life balance.
"Zonar's achievements in 2022 reflect our mission of leveraging customer-driven ingenuity to deliver innovative products that generate meaningful savings for our partners and customers. We are proud to foster a work environment that emboldens our team members to make lives better for the people they serve," said Michael Gould, chief operating officer at Zonar. "One of our goals for 2023 is to improve every day, in order to augment the safety and efficiency of our valued customers and end-users."
About Zonar
Founded in 2001, Zonar has pioneered smart mobility solutions throughout vocational, pupil, mass transit and commercial trucking industries. The Zonar mission is to enhance the safety, performance, and success of our customers by transforming the delivery of innovative insights for commercial fleets around the world. Zonar achieves this by helping fleets of all sizes maximize the use of their assets with solutions dedicated to improving compliance, efficiency, maintenance, ridership visibility, safety, and tracking. Cloud-based services with open APIs drive Zonar smart mobility solutions by making it easy for fleet owners and managers to stay connected to their fleets and drivers and operators to dispatch. Headquartered in Seattle and part of the Continental family, Zonar also has a Technology Development Center in downtown Seattle, a regional presence in Cincinnati, and distribution centers in both the Seattle and Atlanta metro areas.